Gulu district COVID-19 task force leaders placed under quarantine

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu District Chairperson Martin Ojara Mapenduzi and the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Maj. Santo Okot Lapolo have been quarantined for suspected Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

They are among scores of radio presenters and health workers who were placed under both self and institutional quarantine as possible contacts of two Commissioners from the Ministry of Health who reportedly tested positive for the contagion.

The Commissioners, alongside other senior officials from the Ministry of Health, visited Gulu District on May 26, for a COVID-19 monitoring and surveillance programme. During the visit, they held a meeting with the area leadership and later conducted sensitization through local radio stations.

According to Mapenduzi, the officials held a meeting with key members of the District Task Force before participating in talks shows on four local radio stations in Gulu. After, they proceeded to Pader and Kitgum districts.

However, as part of the precautionary measures by the mInistry, all officials were subjected to COVID-19 tests and some of the results turned out positive. This includes samples taken from one of the commissioners who were in Gulu.

Mapenduzi says that as required by the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), all those who interacted with the team from the Ministry, including the journalists from the media houses that hosted them have been identified and will be quarantined for 14 days.

“All are on both self and institutional quarantine, including myself. Samples are being taken to Entebbe for tests and you will be informed about the results accordingly,” Mapenduzi who is the Task Force Spokesperson added.

Statistics provided by the District Health Officer, Yoweri Idiba indicate that currently, Gulu Regional Referral Hospital is treating 65 active patients for Coronavirus Disease. It has so far discharged four patients from its cumulative figure of 69 cases.

On Tuesday, the hospital received the latest case of a 19-year-old female who had been doing business in the hot spot of Elegu border point of entry. She was traced and intercepted in Kabedo Opong zone, a suburb of Gulu Municipality.

URN