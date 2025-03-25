Guinness Smooth unveils bold ‘Make It Yours’ campaign

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Guinness Smooth launched its dynamic new campaign, ‘Make It Yours’, that officials say aims at empowering the next generation to redefine their world through creativity and collaboration. The high-energy debut event took place on March 21, 2025, at Next Media Park in Kampala, uniting Uganda’s vibrant creatives, fashion icons, and music enthusiasts.

At its core, ‘Make It Yours’ encourages innovators to transform inspiration into something uniquely their own. The campaign spotlights self-expression and community, featuring the inspiring journeys of two pioneering brands: Uganda’s Denim Cartel and Nigeria’s Waffles and Cream. Both exemplify how bold vision can shape futures and foster thriving creative movements.

Known for championing bold experiences, Guinness Smooth amplifies this legacy by celebrating the limitless creativity of forward-thinking individuals.

Troy Elimu, founder of Denim Cartel and one of only two African creatives collaborating on the campaign, embodies this ethos—turning street fashion into an art form through storytelling, sustainability, and innovative design.

Elizabeth Mutamuliza, Head of Beer at Uganda Breweries Limited, highlighted the campaign’s significance, stating: “Guinness Smooth has always been about bringing people together over rich, meaningful experiences. ‘Make It Yours’ is our boldest step yet, an invitation for the next generation to take ownership of their creativity, shape new narratives, and celebrate community in exciting ways.”

Taking influence from this same spirit of reimagination, Guinness Smooth has introduced a more vibrant and expressive pack design, reflecting its bold new identity. While the look has evolved, it remains the same great-tasting liquid, crafted to perfection with the smooth balance of roasted barley and sweet malt.

The launch event was a fusion of fashion, music, poetry, and art, featuring an exclusive fashion showcase curated by Denim Cartel, unveiling a limited-edition collection inspired by Guinness Smooth’s bold new identity.

The evening also featured electrifying performances from Tai Dai Xppressions UG, Elijah Kitaka, immersive fashion installations by Fix by Oringa, Nunu the Creative, and Murembo Collection, and interactive experiences designed to spark inspiration and self-expression.

The Night ended on a high with DJ mixes from Kamali, DJ Sesse and DJ Alza. As Guinness Smooth embarks on this exciting new chapter, the brand invites everyone to be part of the movement and embrace the spirit of reimagination.