Guinea Bissau President discusses trade with Uganda in brief stopover

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni dispatched a team of officials from the Foreign Affairs Ministry on Tuesday to make use of the stop over by his Guinea Bissau counterpart, Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo to discuss trade relations between Uganda and the West African nation.

Embalo made a stopover at Entebbe International Airport with a delegation of Foreign Affairs officials from his country to fuel his plane on his way from Turkey to South Africa.

The Guinean government notified Uganda about the planned stopover on Monday morning. Embalo’s Presidential jet touched down at Entebbe International Airport at 5.00 pm.

President Museveni dispatched a team comprising of the International Affairs State Minister, Henry Okello Oryem and National Resistance Movement-NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Region, Mike Mukula for diplomatic negotiations.

The team met President’s Embalo’s entourage in the VIP lounge and discussed among other things fish trade, agriculture and the African Union Commission.

Embalo told URN that Uganda and Guinea Bissau share similar potentials in the oil and agricultural sector, saying they need to benchmark from Uganda on how to manage their oil resource.

Oryem said the President also shared ideas on how Uganda can improve fish trade especially with its main natural resource Lake Victoria.

Embalo also is scheduled to meet president, Museveni on the sidelines of the AU summit to share more ideas how to improve trade between the two countries.

Mike Mukula said Uganda plans to send a team of investors to Guinea Bissau to identify business opportunities and earmark markets for Uganda’s produce.

He noted that Africa being the second largest continent in the world with a growing population, there is need to boost intra trade within the continent since the available population can readily buy all products made on the black continent.

******

URN