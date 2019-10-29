Guild presidents petition speaker Kadaga over Makerere University impasse

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Guild Presidents Association has petitioned the Speaker pf Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga to intervene and address grievances of students of Makerere University which among others includes implementation of the 15 percent cumulative tuition policy.

A delegation of the Association, led by Kyambogo University Guild President Jonathan Tundulu on Monday requested Kadaga to intervene as the guild leaders engage with the University management on the tuition policy and other issues therein.

In their petition, Tundulu says the Guild Presidents have made four demands which include; halting the implementation of the tuition policy, the reinstatement of all suspended students, particularly Mollie Siperia. He says Siperia, who is still in hospital, was suspended because of leading a lawful and peaceful demonstration with her female colleagues in protest of the tuition policy.

Meanwhile, Nelson Asiimwe Mushabe, Makerere University Guild Representative Council-GRC School of Distance and Lifelong Learning says there is need for further scrutiny and explanation of the tuition policy.

Tundulu also noted that his colleagues have also demanded for the resignation of the University Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe because of gross abuse of office, particularly by his personal assistant, Gordon Murangira and Prof. Eria Hisali who have mishandled the situation culminating in mistreatment of students within the university and halls of residence including Lumumba and Nkrumah Halls.

He adds that the army should withdraw from the university and leave the police to carry out its duty of keeping law and order.

Richard Lugolobi, Guild President of Management and Training Centre-MTAC, Nakawa, reiterated, in Luganda, their prayers in the petition.

Now, Manjiya County MP, John Baptist Nambeshe received the petition on behalf of Kadaga.

He says that Kadaga will respond to the petition and most importantly, the petition could be among the items given top priority on Wednesday when plenary resumes.

The Guild Presidents Association is composed of leaders of both public and private universities in Uganda. Some of the current Guild Presidents who signed the petition include; Julius Kateregga of Makerere University, Frank Ssendyowa (Muteesa Royal University) and Patrick Mbogga of Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi.

******

URN