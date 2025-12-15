Grassroots advocates launch plan to secure universal health coverage for older persons

HANU Celebrates UHC Day with Launch of District Action Plans to Hold Government Accountable for Healthcare Access

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The HelpAge Advocacy Network Uganda (HANU) has, on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day launched a decisive grassroots movement to advance healthcare access for older persons across the country.

The launch, held at the Reach a Hand Uganda Head Office in Lungujja, introduced new District Action Plans designed to hold the government accountable for its healthcare commitments ahead of 2030.

The event marked the culmination of a four-day capacity-strengthening exercise implemented in partnership with HelpAge International through the SCORE Programme. The initiative has mobilized 60 advocates, including older persons, Village Health Teams (VHTs), caregivers, and community health workers from Mukono, Kampala, and Wakiso districts to drive evidence-based advocacy.

A Crisis of Care and Cost

Officials said the need for this movement is urgent. Uganda’s UHC service coverage index stands at only 44%, while the health sector remains underfunded at 7.2% of the government budget, falling short of the 15% Abuja Declaration target. Consequently, out-of-pocket health expenditure remains high at 41%, often pushing families into poverty.

“These 60 trained advocates represent thousands of older persons across Central Uganda who have been forced to choose between medicine and food, between treatment and rent, between dignity and poverty,” said Arthur Namara Araali, HANU Board Chairperson. “Today, they are saying: no more. They are equipped, organised, and ready to take action and increase accountability that improves delivery on Uganda’s UHC commitments.”.

Government Pledges New Support

Senior government officials attended the launch, signaling a shift toward stronger partnership. Patrick Menya, Principal Gerontologist at the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development (MGLSD), announced significant policy shifts intended to improve income security, a key determinant of health.

“Older persons’ SAGE [Social Assistance Grant for Empowerment] has been increased from 25,000 to 30,000 shillings, and the eligibility age has been reduced from 85 years to 65 years starting from the 2026/2027 financial year,” Menya stated. He also highlighted the Social Enterprise Grant for Older Persons (SEGOP), which provides 5 million shillings to groups of older persons to boost income generation.

Dr. Moses Muwanga, Head of the Community and Elderly Department at the Ministry of Health, affirmed the Ministry’s alignment with HANU’s strategy.

“As the Ministry of Health, we are ready to align with this advocacy strategy because we recognise that older persons are vulnerable and deserve holistic support,” said Dr. Muwanga. “The older persons clinic is running in Mulago, and now we want to put in place clinics in regional referral hospitals across the country. Strategically, we have included statistics for older persons in our reporting tools and orientations for our Community Health Workers.”

Grassroots Action for 2026.

The newly launched District Action Plans focus on engaging local stakeholders, documenting cases of older persons denied care, and building coalitions with civil society.

Kezia Abenakyo Mukasa, HANU Vice Chairperson, emphasised that this is the beginning of sustained action. “We call for the prioritisation of community-level access to primary healthcare, sustainable and equitable financing of age-related health care interventions, and income security,” she said.

For advocates on the ground, the training has been transformative. “Before this training, I felt helpless watching older persons in my community suffer without healthcare,” said Sarah Ddungu Ibaale, a VHT member from Entebbe. “Now I understand how to engage local leaders, document our challenges, and demand accountability. We have action plans, we have evidence, and we have a network supporting us.”

The movement will continue through 2026, culminating in a major campaign during World Health Day in March 2026