GRADUATION: Makerere ready, launches Plan B for gowns

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University Vice Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe has reassured graduands that they will all have gowns for next week’s graduation ceremony.

FULL STATEMENT

Dear Gallant Makerereans, the Official Supplier of gowns for students graduating next week informed Management at the last minute that he was experiencing challenges supplying all graduation gowns on time. His actions are a breach of contract.

Management has put in place emergency measures to ensure that gowns for all graduands are ready by the day they attend the ceremony. By tomorrow Sunday 12th afternoon all graduands for 14th and 15th January should receive their gowns.

The rest of the graduands will collect their gowns according to a schedule to be issued by the Academic Registrar tomorrow.

Management regrets the inconvenience and anxiety created by the Contractor’s failure to honour the contract and assures all graduands that everything necessary is being done to ensure a smooth graduation ceremony.

Graduands and their parents, guardians and the general public are requested to disregard malicious propaganda being spread on social media and other media platforms claiming that graduands will attend the graduation ceremony without the necessary academic dress.

Management will keep graduands and the public updated on this very important matter. Thank you for your understanding.

••This communication has been issued by the Vice Chancellor @ProfNawangwe on behalf of Management.