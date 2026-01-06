Gov’t urges responsible media reporting ahead of general elections

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda’s Ministry of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and National Guidance on Monday urged the media and the public to exercise caution while reporting as the country heads to the general elections on Jan. 15.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance Aminah Zawedde said in a statement that heightened political engagement ahead of the general elections has been accompanied by an increase in misinformation, particularly on digital platforms, adding that irresponsible reporting could undermine peace and public confidence.

“As the country approaches the election period, public engagement has intensified, as expected in any democracy. However, alongside this increased participation, there has been a rise in misinformation,” Zawedde said.

She said responsible media reporting during elections is essential for peace, public order, and national stability, warning that media platforms must not be used to incite violence, spread falsehoods, or undermine the credibility of the electoral process.

The official said live broadcasting or streaming of riots, unlawful processions, or violent incidents is prohibited, as it can escalate tensions and spread panic.

She noted that the declaration of election results remains the sole mandate of the Electoral Commission.

Zawedde said that the government has not announced or implemented any decision to shut down the internet during the election period, describing claims to the contrary as false and misleading.

Ugandans will go to the polls on Jan. 15, with incumbent President Yoweri Museveni seeking another term in office, alongside several opposition candidates. ■