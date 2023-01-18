Gov’t urged to intensify sensitization on hass avocado, macadamia growing

Kyenjojo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Farmers in Kyenjojo district have asked the government to intensify sensitization of macadamia and hass avocado growing across the country.

Hass avocado is a commercially popular and nutritious fruit and one of the 19 crops that the Ministry of Agriculture is promoting under the Agricultural value chain development strategy. The others are cashew nuts, bananas, cassava, beans, fish, cocoa, cotton, coffee, and others.

According to the farmers, despite the new strategic crops being in high demand, many farmers still lack knowledge on how to cultivate the high-value crops which could affect the production rate.

Steven Kahwa, one of the macadamia growers says poor cultivation methods could affect the growth, harvests, and production of the fruits which leaves farmers counting losses in spite of heavy investments.

Kahwa says that the Ministry of Agriculture should ensure that the agricultural extension workers are trained and then pass on knowledge to farmers to increase production.

Major General Robert Rusoke, Proprietor of Njojo Hass Avocado agro-based industries says there is a need to create awareness and mindset change among farmers to embrace the growing of hass avocado and macadamia if the country is to benefit from the green gold value chain.

Addressing farmers from Tooro and Bunyoro regions at Njojo Hass avocado Farm in Kyembogo sub-county, Kyenjojo district, Dr. Samael Mugasi, the National Agriculture Advisory Services-NAADS Executive Director said that the government has allocated funds for the promotion of partnership with big commercial farmers to scale up production of hass avocado and macadamia to take advantage of the regional, national and international markets.

Fred Bwino Kyakulaga, the State Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries says the government is committed to sensitizing farmers and supporting commercial farmers to enhance production, value addition, and collective bargaining in the value chain.

During last year’s season, NAADs distributed 103,362 seedlings of Hass Avocado and 30,488 seedlings of macadamia through the nucleus farmers’ approach to out-growers in participating districts across the country.

Macadamia starts bearing fruits at four years producing approximately between 7 and 10 kilograms per tree, but when it reaches the maturity stage of between 7-10 years, the tree yields approximately between 50 and 60 kilograms of quality nuts and it continues to bear fruits for over 100 years.

