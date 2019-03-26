Gov’t to take over Soroti flying school ahead of Uganda Airlines relaunch

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cabinet has approved a proposal by the Ministry of Works and Transport for government to take over ownership of the East African Civil Aviation Academy(EACAA) in Soroti ahead of the re-launch of Uganda Airlines.

The facility, will be used fully to train commercial Pilots and Aircraft maintenance Engineers for the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Air Forces, Uganda Police Air Wing , the Executive (Presidential) Jet, commercial and general aviation as well as feeding into the newly revived Uganda Airline;

Uganda’s Cabinet meeting on Monday made the decision in order to maximize the benefits from investments made by government at EACAA since 1977.

The transport ministry hopes to save the country foreign exchange which would be used for training pilots and Aircrafts Maintenance Engineers abroad and strengthen the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) as well as promote Uganda’s image and credibility as a Centre of excellence in the aviation industry.

At Monday’s Cabinet meeting, the ministers also approved the National Climate Change Bill, 2018 that aims to provide a legal frame work for enforcing climate change adaptation actions.

Cabinet approved transformation the Presidential Initiative on Banana Industrial Development Project (PIBID) into the Banana Industrial Research& Development Centre (BIRDC) for industrial application as a successor body with a legal mandate.