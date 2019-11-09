Gov’t to take over mountains of the Moon University next year

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government will next year take over Mountains of the Moon University – MMU.

In 2017, management of the University applied to government to take it over and turn it into a public university.

Last year in January, President Yoweri Museveni directed the Education and Sports Ministry to take over Mountains of the Moon and Busoga University.

At the beginning of this year, the State Minister for Higher Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo, appointed a task force to effect the transition.

The committee is chaired by Dr Pius Coxwell Achanga who is also the Head of Institutional and Programme Accreditation – IPA at National Council for Higher Education-NCHE and Dr Edmond Kagambe.

Other members are Grace Kazooba Nyakahuma and Prof John Kasenene, the Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Speaking at the university’s 12th graduation ceremony on Friday, the State Minister for Higher Education, Muyingo noted that the task force concluded its work paving way for government take over next year.

According to Muyingo, the university has already been budgeted for in the next financial year.

Prof Kasenene says that they hope that once government takes over the university it will enhance the salaries of staffs, improve infrastructures.

Mountains of the Moon University was established in 2005 by a team of eminent people from the Tooro sub-region as a community university. The founders include Professor Edward Rugumayo, Justice Seith Manyindo and Tom Butime among others.

