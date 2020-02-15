Gov’t to award health workers to boost quality health care

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health is to award hard working health workers to motivate other personnel countrywide to provide quality healthcare.

The Heroes in Health awards were launched on Thursday by Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng.

Aceng said that the awards are also meant to celebrate health workers who provide quality healthcare under unsuitable working environments like in hard to reach areas.

Aceng says that the public will be given an opportunity to nominate health workers of their choice.

The awards will include lifetime achievement award, public health facility of choice, Private health facility of choice, mission/ faith-based facility of choice, maternal and child health care award.

Others are health innovation award, use of ICT to improve patient care award, student innovation award, media excellence in health, media excellence in health promotion, health care financing, nurse of the year, pharmacist of the year, award of excellence in palliative care, Ebola prevention treatment and management award, media excellency in broadcast and Print, among others.

Dr Diana Atwine, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Health, further noted that the Ministry decided the health workers so that they adhere to their professional and avoid neglecting patients and stealing drugs.

The winners of these awards will be announced at a Galla to beheld on the third of April.

