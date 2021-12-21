Gov’t tables UGX43Trillion national budget framework

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has tabled before parliament the national budget framework paper totaling 43 trillion Shillings for the coming financial year 2022/2023.

The document was tabled before the Tuesday afternoon sitting by the Minister of State for Finance-General Duties, Henry Musasizi.

Speaker Jacob Oulanyah referred the framework paper to different sectoral committees of parliament for consideration. According to the Public Finance Management Act, the government is supposed to table the budget framework before parliament by 31st December and this must be discussed, approved by parliament, and recommendations made to the President by the 15th of February.

Speaking to journalists after tabling the budget framework paper, Musasizi said that it lays the outlook for the next financial year and the theme is about improving wealth among the people.

“We are looking at the 100 million for each parish in the country, we are looking at money for manufacturing and small-scale agro-processing and others,” said Musasizi.

He added that government wants to ensure that it brings the 39 percent Ugandans still in the subsistence into the money economy and that the provisions within the budget are to respond to some of the challenges affecting Ugandans in the economy.

The proposed budget of 43 trillion is a decline compared to the current financial year 2021/2022 national budget totaling 44.7 trillion. Musasizi defended the decrease in the budget estimates.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga questioned the presentation of the budget framework paper before parliament concluded a debate and approval of the Charter for Fiscal Responsibility.

He said that the Public Finance Management Act is clear that the Budget Framework Paper comes after parliament has considered, debated and passed the Charter for Fiscal Responsibility.

In regard to the contents under the Budget Framework Paper, Mpuuga said that the Opposition will offer an official alternative document.

He said that the official alternative document would be tabled on 3rd January when Parliament resumes its business after the Christmas holiday.

Speaker Oulanyah said that parliament would conclude the debate and approval of the Charter of Fiscal responsibility immediately after returning from the Christmas recess.

