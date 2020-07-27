Gov’t suspends operationalisation of Boda Boda free zone

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has suspended the operationalisation of Boda boda Free Zone announced by Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA on Sunday, according to Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga.

The Boda Boda Free Zone would run along the boundaries of Wampewo Roundabout- Jinja Road to Kitgum House junction – Access Road – Mukwano Road to Clock Tower –Kafumbe Mukasa Road –Kisenyi Road –Mackay Road- Kyaggwe Road- Watoto Church-Bombo Road – Wandegeya – Hajji Musa Kasule Road- Mulago roundabout- Kamwokya junction – Sturrock Road – Prince Charles Drive- Lugogo Bypass–Jinja Road- Wampewo Roundabout.

However, this morning as Boda bodas resumed their normal operations after four months of suspension, many rode through the free zone prompting police to impound their motorcycles.

This prompted the leadership of different Boda boda associations to engage Police and the Works and Transport Ministry to stay the operationalisation of the Boda boda free zone. Consequently, police stopped their operations and returned impounded motorcycles to the riders.

According to a source, the Works and Transport compelled KCCA to suspend the operationalisation of the Boda boda free zone. Sula Kiwi, the Chairperson Century Boda bodas in Rubaga Division, says over 100 motorcycles had been impounded by the time the decision was suspended.

Kiwi says they had a meeting with Ministry of Works, Security and KCCA last week and agreed on standard operating procedures but not the Boda Boda Free zone. He says the free zone had been smuggled into the plan for reopening Boda boda operations by KCCA without their input.

According to Daniel NuwAbine, the Acting KCCA Spokesperson, they have suspended enforcement of the Boda boda Free zone until August 31st, 2020 to permit riders that had stages within the designated area to register at other stages outside the zone.

He says the zone has been established to decongest the city, reduce emissions and promote orderliness. NuwAbine says people will have to use taxis or walk when they get into the Boda Boda free zone.

Boda bodas can now carry passengers to all areas but abide by the Standard Operating Procedures-SOPs including wearing a mask, helmet, registering passengers, sanitizing passengers and the seat, keeping their cloths clean and meeting all traffic requirements and taxes.

