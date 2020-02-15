Gov’t starts second phase of relocating landslide victims

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has started the second phase of relocating the landslide victims in Bugisu sub-region.

The affected people are being drawn from the districts of Bududa, Namisindwa, Bulambuli, Manafwa and Sironko.

Resettlement of people living in high-risk areas of Mount Elgon region to Bunambutye sub county in Bulambuli district started in May last year where over 100 families were resettled.

In the second phase, 136 families will be relocated within a space of two weeks according to Rose Nakabugo, the Assistant Commissioner in Charge of Disaster Preparedness and Management.

Nakabugo who led a team from the Office of the Prime Minister told journalists that the victims will be given items which include a lantern, allocated a housing unit, given food items like rice, maize flour and beans.

Pamela Kamujuni Kalule, the Senior Disaster Management Officer office in the office of the Prime Minister, said that relocation will continue in phases until the target of relocating 900 households is met.

Wilson Watira, the LCV chairperson Bududa called on people living in risky areas to voluntarily relocate.

David Watsakula, who lost his wife and all three children, said he has been depending on a host family but now he is ready to begin a new life.

Grace Nandutu, a mother of 9 who lost two children in the mudslides in the Bushika landslides in Bududa lauded government for relocating them. She says that they have been suffering in camps.

URN