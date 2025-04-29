Govt sets aside sh150Bn for cattle compensation

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has allocated sh150 billion to compensate war debt claimants in the Acholi, Lango, and Teso sub-regions for cattle lost during past insurgencies. Each sub-region is expected to receive sh50 billion.

Dr. Kenneth Omona, the State Minister for Northern Uganda Rehabilitation, revealed the development during a recent site visit to Maruzi Ranch in Akokoro Sub County. He noted that the funds will be disbursed in the 2025/2026 financial year.

Dr. Omona encouraged beneficiaries to reinvest the compensation into livestock to revitalize the Northern and Eastern Uganda cattle corridor and fight poverty in the region.

Denis Elyebu, the Kwania District Internal Security Officer (DISO), who is coordinating the compensation program in the district, welcomed the allocation. He noted that over 300 war debt claimants have already registered in Kwania, awaiting disbursement.

The cattle compensation initiative arises from the widespread livestock losses suffered during armed conflicts in Northern and Eastern Uganda, particularly during the National Resistance Army (NRA) war in the 1980s.

In 2010, the Lango War Claimants Association filed Civil Suit No. 027/2010 at the Lira High Court, seeking compensation for animals and property lost during the war. The court ruled in their favor, ordering the government to pay Shillings 2.9 trillion to 69,457 verified claimants.

By December 2024, the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs had disbursed Shillings 16.14 billion to 11,250 claimants across Acholi, Lango, and Teso, leaving Shillings 84.3 billion yet to be paid.

