Govt seeks Shs6 trillion supplementary budget to bridge funding gap

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has tabled before Parliament a supplementary budget request worth Shs6 trillion, to finance additional expenditure requirements across ministries, departments, agencies and local governments for the 2024/2025 financial year.

The request was presented by the Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (General Duties), Henry Musaasizi, during the plenary sitting held on Thursday, 12 March 2026. The sitting was presided over by the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among.

Musaasizi tabled the Supplementary Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2025, which seeks Parliament’s approval for additional funding to cover government spending requirements across the first, second, third and fourth quarters of the financial year.

The request is guided by Article 156(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, which provides that:

“If in respect of any financial year it is found that the amount appropriated by the Appropriation Act is insufficient or that a need has arisen for expenditure for a purpose for which no amount has been appropriated by that Act, a supplementary estimate showing the sums required shall be laid before Parliament.”

Under this constitutional provision, any expenditure beyond what was approved in the national budget must first receive authorisation from Parliament through a supplementary appropriation.

Article 25 of the Public Finance Management Act, 2015, further regulates the process to ensure that such requests are properly justified and scrutinised before approval.

Following the tabling of the Bill, Speaker Among referred the request to the Budget Committee for further examination and reporting back to the House.

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SOURCE: Parliament of Uganda