Gov’t seeks more time on NSSF bill

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has told Parliament that it needs more time to consult on the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Amendment Bill 2019 concerning which Ministry should supervise the funds.

In September last year MPs disagreed over the clauses relating to midterm access and which Ministry between Finance and Gender should supervise the funds. The MPs had also failed to agree on the age group of people to access the funds and the percentage that should be given out.

The joint committee on Finance and Gender in their report proposed that only members aged above 45 and who have saved for at least 10 years, should be allowed to access 20 percent of their benefits.

Although Cabinet wanted funds to be moved to the Finance Ministry from Gender, the MPs rejected.

Parliament had instructed the committee and the two Ministries to harmonize on eight clauses, the joint committee on Finance and Gender finalized their role but Government says that they were not ready.

On Tuesday, during the plenary, the Minister of State for Gender Mwesigwa Rukutana and the Minister of Finance in charge of Planning David Bahati asked for more time to consult on the bill.

Rukutana says that the clauses have a big effect on the national economy and the plight of the labour force in Uganda.

Agnes Kunihira, the Vice-chairperson Gender Committee says that they were ready to proceed with the bill, but Government was not ready. She says that they had already resolved the issue of midterm access and what is remaining was on which Ministry should supervise the funds.

Workers MP Sam Lyomoki said that there are plans by the Government to delay the bill until the 11th Parliament.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga gave the Government up to Thursday to come up with a position.

URN