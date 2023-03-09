Govt schools in Nabilatuk set to admit their first ever A-Level students

Nabilatuk, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Secondary schools in Nabilatuk District have started registering Senior 5 students for the first time. The district has not never had students at A-level before due to a lack of teachers and funds.

The Ministry of Education and Sports last year posted 30 teachers for A’ level classes at Lorengedwat Secondary School and Arengesiep Seed Secondary School paving the way for the establishment of Advanced level classes.

Raymond Korobe, the Nabilatuk District Education Officer, says that the two secondary schools have started admitting senior five students who will later next year be enrolled for the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education-UACE.

Korobe said this is the first time they are admitting senior five students because they have not been having enough funds and teachers. According to Korobe, the registration of students is in progress but the turn-up is still low due to a lack of awareness in the communities.

“The schools have started registering and we are optimistic that by next year we should be able to have candidates for senior six classes’’ Korobe said.

He urged parents and learners to utilize the opportunity since the services have been brought closer to the community.

Paul Lorukale, the District Councilor representing Lorengedwat Sub County says the introduction of advanced level in secondary schools has been overdue.

Lorukale said that it was embarrassing for the whole district to have only O-level students.

He says that this forced many parents to spend a lot of money to send their children to study in Nakapiripirit.

Lorukale says that communities will be informed about the available vacancies for students so that they can fill up and increase the population for more funding.

Robert Lokol, a parent in Lorengedwat trading center revealed that he has not been able to allow his children to proceed with advanced learning due to the high costs of fees in private schools and transport to other districts for studies.

Nabilatuk district has three secondary schools, one private and two for the government.

Meanwhile, the primary seven candidates who sat for PLE from the schools in Lorengedwat Sub County are still stranded as they say UNEB has failed to release their results for unknown reasons.

Early Last week, the district education officer for Nabilatuk said that UNEB had promised to upload the results onto the portal so that schools can access it all in vain.

****

URN