Gov’t resumes process to return Ugandans stranded abroad

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced plans to resume the repatriation exercise of Ugandans stuck abroad weeks after the process was halted.

On 3rd July government suspended the return of Ugandans who are stranded abroad as a measure to control congestion in quarantine facilities. The Ministry of Health gazetted 37 quarantine centers in Kampala and Entebbe that have a total capacity of 2,500 rooms.

Although the Ministry had planned to have a total of 300 Ugandans return every two weeks. However, in a space of one week, more than 300 people have returned and filled up the quarantine centers. So far 1000 Ugandans have returned leaving about 1500 still stranded abroad.

Now the Foreign Affairs Ministry has announced the resumption of the return of Ugandans.

According to a press release dated 15th July from the Ministry, the halting of the process was meant to enable proper quarantining of the returnees who were already in the country.

The Ministry has scheduled to have Ugandans stranded in the USA return on 18th July from Washington DC, those from Doha, Qatar return as well on 18th while those from Canada would return on 19th from Ottawa.

The Ministry notes that additional repatriation flights will be communicated in due course.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to reiterate the commitment of of Government to the speedy return of Ugandans who were stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release reads.

Those that have already returned are from South Africa, Turkey, India, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy and the United Arab Emirates. All returnees undergo mandatory institutional quarantine for two weeks.

