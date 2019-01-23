‘Gov’t regulations on music not aimed at Bobi Wine’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The proposed regulation on artists and music is not in any way targeting Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine, according to the Gender, Labor and Social Development State Minister.

Recently, government published a set of regulations targeting artists and the music industry. The proposed regulation requires artists to register with the Gender Ministry, submit their works for approval and documentation, secure a valid practicing certificate for performance and stay clear of illegal drugs.

The proposed regulation will also require artists to sign a code of ethics, ensure decency, proper hygiene and restricts their performances at different venues on the same day among others.

The proposed regulation has sparked outrage from artists, saying it is meant to kill talent. Others believe it is targeting the People Power leader, Bobi Wine whose concerts have recently been blocked.

However, Peace Mutuuzo, the Gender State Minister, says the regulations don’t target any specific artist, arguing that the regulations are meant to streamline the industry and protect local artists.

According to Mutuuzo, artists have been complaining about issues such as piracy and their music being played on radio freely, which the regulation seeks to address.

Mutuuzo says the regulation will target music promoters and event managers who were previously not captured. She says this regulation should be able to encourage professionalism in the music industry.

Currently, artists are regulated through the copyright and neighboring rights act that also regulates other forms of works.

URN