Govt presents NBFP focusing on full monetization of economy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has tabled the National Budget Framework Paper (NBFP) for Financial Year 2025/2026 – Financial Year 2030/2031, highlighting commercial agriculture, industrialisation, oil and gas, tourism, and technological innovation.

The NBFP theme: “Full Monetization of Uganda’s Economy through Commercial Agriculture, Industrialization, Expanded Social Services, Digital Transformation, and Market Access,” marks a strategic pivot toward wealth-creating sectors, moving beyond last year’s focus on post-pandemic recovery and inflation control.

The State Minister for Finance (General Duties), Hon. Henry Musasizi, tabled the NBFP during a plenary siting of Parliament, presided over by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

“This Budget Framework Paper sets the foundation for full monetisation of Uganda’s economy, higher household incomes and job creation,” Musasizi said.

Oil and gas remain key drivers, with flagship projects including Tilenga, Kingfisher, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), and Kabalega International Airport expected to boost exports and revenue. Sustainable Extractives Industry Programme would focus on efficient, gender-equitable resource use, value addition, and GDP growth aligned with Vision 2040.

To navigate fiscal pressures, the government proposes freezing new administrative units, restricting vehicle purchases, clearing arrears, and strengthening ICT-based tax systems, while committing to gender equity, climate resilience, and balanced regional development.

Under NDP IV, the Regional Development Programme now spans all local governments.

Hon. Raphael Magyezi, Minister of Local Government, highlighted achievements, including capitalizing 10,594 PDM SACCOs with Shs1.059 trillion, benefiting over one million households. Infrastructure gains include agro-processing facilities, markets, water schemes, and support to vulnerable groups.

The Development Plan Implementation Programme will prioritize evidence-based planning, climate- and gender-sensitive data, and efficient alignment with NGOs and development partners.

Deputy Speaker referred the NBFP to the Committee on the Budget as well as sectoral committees for consideration.

SOURCE: Parliament of Uganda