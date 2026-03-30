Gov’t nears completion of Karamoja Cultural Centre project

Moroto, Uganda | URN | The government is edging closer to opening Karamoja’s first-ever museum, a landmark project expected to preserve the region’s fading cultural heritage while unlocking new tourism and economic opportunities.

The Karamoja Museum and Cultural Centre, located at the foot of Mount Moroto in Moroto District, is now about 85–87 percent complete, according to officials from the Uganda Media Centre who inspected the site on Friday 27 March, 2026.

Once operational, it will be the first museum in the Karamoja sub-region, an area long regarded as culturally rich but historically underserved in heritage infrastructure.

Implemented by the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, the museum estimated to cost UGX 4.2 billion places the Karamoja Museum within the broader “Development of Museums and Heritage Sites” programme. It aligns with Uganda’s Tourism Development Programme and the National Cultural Policy, both of which prioritise heritage preservation as a driver of sustainable tourism and community livelihoods.

Julius Mboggo, representing contractor Advanta Uganda Limited, told URN that the construction has entered its final phase. “We are in the advanced stages, with major structural work complete. What remains are finishing works,” Mboggo said, noting the project was conceived to address the absence of a cultural repository in Karamoja despite its deep historical significance.

He added that the design deliberately integrates the traditional manyatta architectural style to maintain cultural authenticity while meeting modern standards.

Officials say the museum comes at a critical moment, as Karamoja undergoes rapid social and economic transformation following years of disarmament programmes and government-led development interventions.

Obed Katureebe, an official at the Uganda Media Centre described the facility as “timely and strategic.” Adding that: “Karamoja is changing fast. This museum will ensure that even as communities transition, their cultural identity is documented, preserved, and passed on.”

It’s contruction started in May 2026 with funding from the French government, and officially commission by Janet Museveni. It is expected to house ethnographic, archaeological, and natural history collections, including traditional tools, artefacts, and fossil records, offering researchers and tourists deeper insight into the Karamojong way of life.

Government officials argue the project could reposition Karamoja, once associated largely with insecurity, as an emerging cultural tourism destination.

Under Uganda’s Tourism Policy, cultural heritage sites are identified as key assets for diversifying tourism beyond wildlife parks. The museum is expected to complement existing attractions such as Mount Moroto and community-based tourism experiences.

If effectively managed, analysts say, the facility could boost domestic tourism, attract international visitors, and create local employment opportunities in guiding, hospitality, and crafts.

Uganda currently earns about $1.7 billion (over UGX 6 trillion) annually from tourism, up from $1.28 billion in 2024, making the sector one of the country’s leading sources of foreign exchange. Government policy aims to grow earnings further to $4 billion annually in the medium term.