Gov’t names quarantine centres for returnees

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has gazetted 37 centres, where Ugandans returning from abroad will be quarantined.

The government is making arrangements for the return of 2,400 Ugandans who were stranded following travel restrictions due to coronavirus disease -COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of Health, the Ugandans will return in a phased manner and must undergo institutional quarantine in the 37 gazetted centres.

In a letter, dated June 16th, written by Ambassador Patrick Mugoya, the Permanent Secretary Ministry, the 37 quarantine centres are located in Kampala and Entebbe and are categorized into three- high end, medium-range and public facilities. The centres have a total room capacity of 2,597.

They include Speak Resort Munyonyo, Speake Apartments, Hilton Garden Inn, Ssanga Courts and Golden Tulip. Those in Entebbe are Protea Hotel, Lake Victoria Hotel, Mowicribs Apartments, Imperial Botanical Beach Hotel and St Steven Suites.

Others are K Hotels, Migingo Suites, Central Inn, Pulickal Hotel, Askay Hotel and 7 Season Hotel in Entebbe. Those in Kampala include Arch Apartments, Evelyn Apartments, Douglas Villa Hostels, Rwiizi Arch and Nyumbani Hotel.

The three public facilities which have 250 rooms are Mulago Paramedical School, Lands and Survey and the Fisheries Institute.

Mugoya says that before returning to the country, the returnees must indicate their choice of quarantine centre. He adds that returnees who want to be quarantined in a private hotel will meet their costs.

Dr Richard Mugahi, the in-charge of quarantine centres at the Ministry of Health said that only 10 returnees had expressed interest to stay at a public facility. He explains that those in the public quarantine centres will not pay any costs.

Captain Dr David Magoba, the in-charge of quarantine centres in Entebbe and Kampala says the ministry is still negotiating with hotel owners including those for the high end, not to charge above 250,000 shillings a day.

Apart from institutional quarantine, all returnees will also have to undergo PCR Covid-19 tests before travel and upon arrival in Uganda.

*********

URN