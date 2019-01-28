Gov’t Investigates custodian board properties in Mbale

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has instituted a 14 member committee to investigate the ownership of 75 properties in Mbale municipality formerly under the Departed Asians Property Custodian Board. The properties in question are scattered all over Mbale municipality.

Clement Kandole, a member of the Departed Asians Property Custodian Board, says some public servants used their positions to temper with documents relating to the properties and fraudulently gained ownership.

Dr. Abdul Byakatonda, the chairperson of the Divestiture Committee of the Custodian Board, says they had received information that some people have had illicit transactions on the said properties for years thereby defrauding government of billions of Shillings.

He says the working committee comprising of the Chief Administrative Officer, Resident District Commissioner-RDC, Town Clerk, District Chairperson, Mayor and District Internal Security Officer among others has been formed to help in the investigations.

Paul Batanda, the Town Clerk Mbale Municipality, says the custodian properties have been a source of confusion with several people fighting for them without any documentation.

Mutwalibu Mafabi Zandya, the Mayor Mbale Municipality, says so many people are in court because of the DAPCB properties in Mbale Municipality.

Lillian Nakaweesi, the Mbale Deputy Resident District Commissioner, says the investigations will help unearth people who fraudulently took over custodian board properties.

Maj. Franklin Mutabazi, the Mbale District Internal Security Officer, says the biggest challenge has been lack of information, adding that 80 percent of the custodian property was acquired in disregard of the law.

Mathias Turyasingura, the Mbale District Police Commander, says their intelligence shows that some people acquired the properties fraudulently. He asks the board to place a caveat on the properties until the ownership disputes are resolved.

The properties being investigated include 17 houses on North road, 12 on Pallisa road, 14 on Republic Street, 12 on Nkokonjeru Terrace, 6 on Nkokonjeru court, 4 on Peter Paul Lane and 2 on Railway Sidings.