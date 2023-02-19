Gov’t hands over title of contested land in Jinja city to UMSC

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government on Friday handed over a land title of 4.2 acres to the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC. The land is located along Mvule Crescent, in South Division, Jinja City,

The contested land was donated to the Muslim community in the Busoga sub-region through a decree by the then President, Idi Amin, following the expulsion of Indians from Uganda in the early 1970s.

A board of trustees under their umbrella Jinja Muslim club-JMC was managing the property; however, following the expiry of the lease in 2014, they applied for a land title without involving the property owners from UMSC.

The move sparked misunderstandings between JMC and UMSC, with both parties claiming ownership of the land.

While handing over the title to the Mufti of Uganda, His eminence, Shaban Mubaje, the 3rd Deputy Prime Minister, Lukia Nakadama told members of the Muslim community to strive for unity, which she says will enable them to safeguard their property from encroachers.

Nakadama says that the Muslim community in Busoga exhibited unity while defending their rights over the contested land, which eased the work of responsible government agencies to issue a land title to UMSC.

Mubaje challenged Busoga Muslim region leaders to spearhead the process of developing the land by setting up a mosque, school, and modern shops, which will generate income to sustain Muslim clerical activities in the area.

Members of JMC declined to comment on the matter when contacted. The Busoga Muslim regional Khadhi, Sheikh Hussein Bowa says that they are still battling land grabbers at three major properties owned by UMSC. These include Lubas market, Moslem Cemetery, and land in Walukuba, all in Jinja City.

