Gov’t halts Israeli firm medical cannabis license

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has suspended the license issued to Israel Firm,Together Pharma to grow medical marijuana in Uganda.

The State Minister of Finance and Investment, Evelyn Anite announced the decision this morning, saying the Health Minister has been tasked to research on the matter and report back.

According to Anite, the Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda has called an expert’s meeting to discuss the issue next week.

Last week, URN published a story indicating that Industrial Globus Pharma Uganda Limited, a subsidiary of Together Pharma had secured license from Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) on March 18, 2019 to grow medical marijuana in the country.

Emely Kugonza , the Uganda Investment Authority-UIA Board Chairperson, said they issued the license after the company secured approvals from different government agencies and ministries including Internal Affairs and National Drug Authority (NDA).

The Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Kahinda Otafiire wrote to Together Pharma early this year assuring the company that government wouldn’t hesitate to approve its request to grow medical marijuana.

The Health Minister, Jane Aceng told URN a fortnight ago that cabinet wants assurances from the company that growing medical marijuana wouldn’t have a negative impact on the economy.

The National Drug Policy and Authority Act, 1993 provides that “No person shall, without the written consent of the Health Minister… cultivate any plant from, which a narcotic drug can be extracted”.

