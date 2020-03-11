Gov’t erroneously sent UGX 2.2b to support students in China

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government erroneously sent Shillings 2.2 billion to support Ugandan students stuck in China following Corona virus outbreak, the Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary, Keith Muhakanizi has revealed.

In a letter dated March 10, 2020, addressed to the Ugandan Embassy in Beijing, China, Muhakanizi says that the treasury which was meant to send USD 61,800 (228 million Shillings) instead transferred up to USD 600,000 (2.2 billion Shillings), an excess of USD 538,200 (1.9 billion Shillings).

“As you are aware on February 28, 2020, this Ministry transferred USD 600,000 to the Uganda mission in Beijing to support the affected students. However upon receipt of the cabinet extract, we noted that there is discrepancy between the amounts therein and that stated in the letter from Ministry of Education and Sports” Muhakanizi’s letter reads. It goes on to direct the accountant to return 538,200 USD (1.9 billion Shillings).

Muhakanizi’s letter is copied to the First Lady and Minister of Education, Ministry of Finance, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Sports and the Accountant General.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, many countries including Uganda decided not to repatriate their students in china for fear of spreading the disease. Instead, they decided support them financially from wherever they are in China.

Coronavirus cases have now surpassed 100,000 people worldwide with major numbers reported in USA, Italy, Spain, Iran, Japan, and France among other countries.

*******

URN