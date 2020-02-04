Gov’t commissions Kaberebere –Nyamiyanja-Ryamiyonga road construction

Isingiro , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is excitement among residents of Nyamuyanja sub county in Isingiro district following the long awaited commissioning of Kaberebere –Nyamuyanja-Ryamiyonga road construction works.

The 23.1km road stretch will cost Shillings 1.68 billion provided under the Development Response to Displacement Impacts Project [DR DIP], which covers refugee hosting districts.

In 2018, government secured a loan of US$ 50 Million about (Shillings 185 Billion) from World Bank to support projects designed to assist refugee hosting communities in Uganda.

The construction that is being undertaken by Pehan construction limited will see the road upgraded to first class murrum.

The road that has been in a sorry state connects Isingiro North and South and shortest route from Isingiro to Mbarara district.

Commissioning the road works on Monday morning, on behalf of government, the State Minister for Animal Husbandry, Bright Rwamirama asked the contractor to stick to the project specification and quality work.

Justine Ayebazibwe, the Isingiro Woman Member of Parliament asked women to engage in commercial farming so that they can benefit from the road by transporting their produce to markets.

Patrick Kajumba, the contractor warned residents against conniving with company employees to steal road material, saying they should be monitors of the project to avoid shoddy work.

Derrick Mushabe, a resident of Kaberebere welcomes the road construction, saying they expect to sell their bananas at better prices once completed.

Deus Mbareeba, another resident of Kaberebere says they have been pushing for the construction of the road for a very long time.

******

URN