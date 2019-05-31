Gov’t assures public on Attorney’s sexual harassment case

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has said it is committed to investigating the sexual harassment complaints by Samantha Mwesigye, a senior State Attorney who recently opened up about being sexually harassed in office.

Mwesigye came out early this month revealing that for more than 10 years she had been harassed by her boss, Christopher Gashirabake, the director of legal affairs in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs. She, however, added that her complaints had been ignored by the relevant authorities.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, the Attorney General William Byaruhanga and the Minister of Gender Janat Mukwaya met today to discuss and ensure that justice is delivered in the matter. The meeting followed a petition from a delegation of Women led by the National Female Youth MP Ann Adeke Ebaju demanding justice for Mwesigye.

Kadaga has advised Mwesigye to remain calm while waiting for a report of the committee that was set up to investigate the sexual harassment allegations. The investigating committee is led by Administrator General, Charles Kasibayo and three others.

The Attorney General William Byaruhanga noted that they hope that the investigation will be complete within a month.

