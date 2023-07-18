Govt appoints market administrators to resolve unending disputes among vendors

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities in local governments have been granted the power to appoint administrators in markets as a solution to ongoing disputes between vendors and local governments. The Markets Act of 2023 empowers local governments to directly appoint administrators who will be responsible for managing the day-to-day affairs of the markets.

Under the new law, the appointed administrators have the duty to ensure orderliness in the markets, and noncompliance with their lawful orders is punishable by a fine of shillings 480,000 or a prison sentence of at least six months.

Raphael Magyezi, the Minister in Charge of Local Governments, believes that the new Market Act will help resolve the persistent issues in market management. The Act replaces the outdated Markets Act of 1942 and aims to eliminate dishonest managers who falsely claim connections with higher authorities and cause disruptions in the markets.

Impersonating a market administrator and engaging in unauthorized activities is now an offense punishable by a fine of shillings 480,000 or a prison sentence of six months. Geoffrey Etedu, the Assistant Commissioner and National Coordinator for Markets in the Ministry of Local Government explains that the new Act intends to streamline the management of public markets and prevent the exploitation of vendors in privately owned facilities.

The law also requires individuals planning to establish private markets to seek permission from the local authority, which will oversee the management and ensure compliance with set standards. The Ministry has instructed local governments to enforce the new act, with the aim of bringing order to the market. Additionally, the new law establishes an independent and technical allocations committee responsible for assigning workspaces to vendors.

Masaka City Mayor Florence Namayanja suggests translating the law into local languages to ensure effective understanding and implementation by vendors. Betty Nakayiza, the interim Chairperson of Masaka Market Vendors Association, states that they are yet to receive the new law and therefore cannot provide further comment on it.

