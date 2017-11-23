Gov’t ordered to produce missing four Kaweesi suspects

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | Kampala High Court’s Civil Division Head, Justice Stephen Musota Wednesday ordered Government to produce four missing Kaweesi suspects who were recently arrested by security operatives, after being granted bail by Nakawa Magistrate Court.

This follows an application presented to Court on Tuesday by their relatives through their lawyer Anthony Wameeli.

They argued that Umar Maganda, Ahmed Senfuka, Ibrahim Khisa and Abdul Majidu Ojegere were arrested two weeks ago but have never been formally charged with any offence before any Court of Law.

They also informed Court that the four men are being held incommunicado with no access to their lawyers, Doctors , or relatives and they don’t know where exactly they are being detained at the moment.

In his response State Attorney Allan Mukama who represented the Attorney General in this case, denied having knowledge of the where about of the four suspects although he volunteered to help and look for them.

However Justice Musota ruled that the suspects’ relatives had adduced sufficient grounds to warrant grant of their request, and directed that the Attorney General produces the bodies of the said men dead or live on November 30, 2017, for court to inquire into the validity of their detention.

The four missing persons are part of a group of twenty one people who are accused of murdering former A/IGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi.