Government has no plans for Ugandans stranded abroad

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has said it does not have plans to help Ugandans stranded abroad because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Several Ugandans are stranded in many countries amidst the coronavirus lock down.

Students and workers are among Ugandans stranded in the United States of America and other countries who are asking government for support and possible evacuation.

Patrick Mugoya, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary says that, as government’s position is, no one can enter and get out of the country.

He says President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni addressed the country on this matter and as far as he is concerned nothing is happening in regards to helping Ugandans who are stuck abroad.

Mugoya says that their appeal is for the people there to stay and be safe. He says the best for the Ugandans abroad to do is to approach the different Ugandan embassies abroad and maybe they could present a formal appeal.

He says this could have been considered like other considerations government has made for students in Wuhan in China who were facilitated financially.

About repatriation, Mugoya says that there is no plan to do that as there is a total travel ban.

Benard Atiku, the MP Ayivu county who was at the centre of helping the 100 Ugandan students in Wuhan, China says that this is the time when the Ugandan embassies abroad should be highly utilized.

He says for instance as MPs, they only help people who have reached out, but now it’s time for Ugandans who got stuck while attending conferences to contact the embassies.

Some countries like the United Kingdom and the United States among others have repatriated some of their citizens back home.

Ugandans abroad have complained that the lock down in those countries have greatly affected them and they are highly at risk.

Some students in the US say the embassy in Washington is too far for them and they are not responsive online, not issuing travel advisories among others.

URN