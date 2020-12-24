Gomba residents brave teargas, live bullets to receive their son Kyagulanyi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | What should have been a gloriously emotional homecoming for Robert Kyagulanyi instead turned into tough battles to break through several blockades by police and the military bent on denying him access to his ancestral home in Gomba district.

Hundreds of Gomba residents braved teargas, live bullets and splash water to listen to National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

Kyagulanyi who forced his way to Kanoni and Gomba towns had peacefully addressed the residents of Nsambwe village and later visited his ancestral home at Wassinde village of Kyegonza sub county. He however had to over power a number of police blockades mounted with assistance from the Uganda People’s Defence Force soldiers.

At Kabulassoke township where the police again mounted armored vehicles to prevent Kyagulanyi and his entourage from reaching Maddu town council where he had planned his main rally of the day, Kyagulanyi addressed his supporters amidst teargas, live bullets and water splashed by the police armored vehicles.

The locals also declined to move away despite the excessive force applied by the police to chase them away.

At Nsambwe play ground where he held his first rally, Kyagulanyi faulted the Museveni government for not only lowering the prices of agricultural products but also killing their businesses.

He said that Gomba is not any different from Arua, West Nile, Mbarara and all other parts of Uganda which are languishing in poverty and requested them to join those other parts of the country to vote for him and realize a fundamental change.

Meanwhile, Kyagulanyi staged very stiff resistance to police and military efforts to block him from accessing Kanoni township to visit his relatives, an opportunity which the police had denied him.

Kyagulanyi jumped out of his car twice and walked for over a kilometer as the police denied him access to both Kanoni and Maddu town.

*****

URN