Golfer Namakula finishes 7th at Military World Games in China

Wuhan, China | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan professional golfer Lieutenant Flavia Namakula finished 7th, the best African at golf at the 7th CISM Military World Games ongoing in China.

The five-time Uganda Ladies Open champion, carded 83, 77, 87 and 78 for a four round score of 325, 37 over par.

The gold medal went to Brazil’s Miriam Nagly Suely, who matched the course par with 288 strokes, followed by France’s Josephine Farrando with 301, 13 over par. US’s Jeffrey Linda took bronze with 14 over par 302.

The other Ugandan Corporal Petra Nalwoga finished 15th with a score of 378 (+90) as action at the World Military Games October 16-27, entered day four on Tuesday.

In boxing, Corporal Abdul Ssebute was edged 3-2 in the Men’s Flyweight division by Myanmar’s Maung Chit San.

Uganda entered a team of five, three golfers, a boxer and one track and fielder in the disabled division.

L/CPL Sam Mubaje is in action later today in the Track and field, the Men’s 100m where he is in the final and a favourite for a medal. Tomorrow he will also compete in the 200m and 400m.

The other Ugandan golfer Richard Baguma has so far carded 76, 79, 84 for a three round score of 239 (+23) and is 30th out of 71 with one round to go on Wednesday.

The World Military Games will see competition in 31 disciplines including shooting, parachuting, military pentathlon, lifesaving, naval pentathlon, judo, diving, wrestling and taekwondo.

