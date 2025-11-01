Glovo, Haba Na Haba rescue 2.7M meals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On World Food Day (Oct.16), Glovo and community-based organization Haba Na Haba announced a major milestone in their partnership, having rescued and distributed 2,712,061 meals to food-insecure communities since March 2024. The initiative leverages Glovo’s technology and delivery network to collect surplus food from local markets and deliver it swiftly to those in need, tackling both food waste and hunger. Haba Na Haba’s innovative food rescue model has scaled significantly through this partnership, ensuring nutritious meals reach beneficiaries the same day they are collected. Glovo Uganda General Manager, Ivy Maingi, said the achievement reflects the company’s broader mission to use technology for social impact.

“Surpassing 2.7 million meals is not just a number—it represents our commitment to the communities we serve and to building a more sustainable, equitable future,” she stated. Since the partnership began, Haba Na Haba has expanded its distribution network from 9 to 27 routes, enabling thousands more people to benefit. Co-Founder Jessica Bagenda praised Glovo’s support, calling it “a game-changer” that has tripled the organization’s reach. She urged more volunteers to join the mission, noting that available food donations exceed the current capacity to distribute them.