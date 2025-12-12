Glovo Academy debut empowers Ugandan SMEs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Glovo, one of the leading technology platforms operating in Europe, Central Asia, and Africa, has successfully held the first-ever Glovo Academy edition in Kampala, Uganda.

Designed to empower local small and medium businesses, the program equips partners with essential operational, digital, and financial skills to adapt to emerging technologies and evolving customer preferences, ensuring sustainable growth in a competitive digital landscape, it said on Dec.11 in a news release.

Marking a significant milestone in Glovo’s commitment to the Ugandan market, this inaugural cohort offered a series of practical workshops and seminars covering digital food marketing, operational efficiency, business innovation, and development tools. Participants also had the opportunity to network with fellow entrepreneurs and industry experts, fostering knowledge exchange and collaboration within Kampala.

“Launching the first-ever Glovo Academy in Uganda is a testament to our deep commitment to this market,” said Ivy Maingi, General Manager for Glovo Uganda. “We recognize that Ugandan entrepreneurs are incredibly resilient, and our goal is to bridge the gap between traditional business models and the digital economy. By providing these essential tools and insights, we are not just facilitating deliveries; we are empowering local SMEs to scale efficiently and compete at a world-class level.”

A core component of the training was the practical use of Glovo’s digital tools. Restaurant owners learned to operate the Sunmi device efficiently, track orders and delivery times, and utilise the platform to reach a wider customer base. Financial planning, budgeting, and strategic decision-making were also emphasised, ensuring participants could make informed choices that drive long-term growth.

“The most valuable part of the Academy was realizing that we are not operating in silos. Connecting with other restaurant owners and learning best practices has immediately smoothed out our operations. We walked away with a clear strategy on how to reduce our preparation times and manage our costs better, which is crucial for our survival and growth in this economy, said Denis Duke Wonaila from Sungura House.

The training also fosters collaboration among participants. Networking sessions allow restaurant owners to share experiences, exchange ideas, and develop innovative solutions to common challenges. This peer-to-peer learning component strengthens community ties and promotes knowledge sharing across Kampala’s growing food sector.

Beyond immediate operational improvements, the program encourages strategic growth planning. Participants learn to design effective promotions, analyse customer behaviour, and make data-driven decisions to increase revenue. By combining short-term performance gains with long-term planning, Glovo helps restaurant partners build resilient, scalable businesses.

The successful delivery of this inaugural edition highlights Glovo’s role as more than a platform. By combining technology with the right learning, Glovo strengthens the local food ecosystem, supports small businesses growth, and ensures a high-quality experience for customers across Uganda.