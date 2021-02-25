Ghanaian president to receive first COVID-19 injection in Ghana

Accra, Ghana | Xinhua | Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be the first to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country ahead of the mass vaccination which starts on March 2, Presidential Advisor on Health Anthony Nsiah-Asare said Thursday.

According to him, the move “is to assure Ghanaians that the vaccines are safe” so as to encourage the entire population to avail themselves of vaccination.

Nsiah-Asare dispelled doubts expressed by a segment of the public about the vaccine and urged the people to take advantage of the vaccination exercise to get vaccinated to defeat the virus.

“We encourage everyone to avail him or herself of the opportunity to be vaccinated. It is safe and we want other Ghanaians abroad to also put out their videos to encourage others in Ghana,” he said.

The government of Ghana on Wednesday took delivery of 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India, which was the first consignment acquired through the COVAX Facility.

According to the Ghana Health Service, the country’s total COVID-19 confirmed cases as of Thursday stood at 81,245, with 584 deaths.

*****

Xinhua