General Lokech warns successor over accountability

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Outgoing Chief of Staff of the UPDF Air Force, Maj. Gen Paul Lokech has warned his successor Brig. Charles Okidi to be very careful with accountability. He was handing over office as he prepares to head to South Sudan as a military attaché.

Lokech noted that UPDF has limited resources that need to be handled with extra care. He informed Brig. Okidi that serving as Chief of Staff of the UPDF Air Force requires extra commitment and sacrifice in order to fulfill Commander In Chief’s expectations.

According to the Deputy UPDF Spokesperson, Lt Col Deo Akiiki, Lt Gen Charles Lutaaya, who presided over the hand over ceremony extolled Lokech’s distinguished service during his tenure as UPDF chief of staff.

“It’s a well-deserved appointment given the vast experience in command and operating in hostile environments in Uganda and outside Uganda especially Somalia where there is now some degree of sanity,” Gen Lutaaya reportedly said.

He congratulated the new chief of staff Brig Okidi for the promotion and appointment well-deserved. “Let us work as a team in order to promote and fulfill the mission and vision of Air Forces as mandated by the constitution of the Republic of Uganda,” Gen Lutaaya said.

UPDF joint Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen Joseph Musanyufu congratulated the two General officers for the assignments entrusted to them by the president, Gen. Kaguta Yoweri Museveni. Brig Okidi took time in his acceptance speech to praise Lt Gen Lutaaya for mentoring him, which enabled him to be the best suited candidate for the office of Chief of Staff.

“You assigned me tasks that were challenging and now the results are visible,” Brig Okidi said.

Lt. Col Akiiki said Brig Gen Okidi has been a long time presidential pilot who also doubled as the Director Operations at the Air Force Headquarters Entebbe. Brig Okidi also served as Nakasongola Airforce wing Commander, Entebbe Airforce wing Commander, Squadron Commander and Operations Commanding Officer at Entebbe Air force wing.

URN