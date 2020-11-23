Gender ministry rallies non-unionized workers to vote for parliamentary representatives

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has asked the non-unionized worker to participate in the elections of the Workers representative.

Although previously only workers in the 44 Trade Unions in the country participated in voting for the five worker’s representative in Parliament, this time, workers who do not belong to trade unions will be allowed to vote.

This is the first time non-unionized workers will vote in the election of worker’s MPs since the amendment.

The Central Organization of Free Trade Unions-COFTU, for instance, brings together and co-ordinates activities of the 24 affiliated national unions and 112 District Workers’ Forums, while the National Organization of Trade Union (NOTU) brings together 23 unions affiliated to it and Independent Union (IU).

The Ministry of Gender says that allowing non-unionized from the five regions to vote will close the gap that initially existed. The Parliamentary Elections Act provides that workers’ MPs are elected through an electoral college composed of the registered labour unions and 10 delegates representing non-unionized workers in each of the five regions.

According to Aggrey Kibenge, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Gender, only those with work Identity cards, valid work contracts, above 18 years old, has a national ID and a registered voter will be eligible to register as a non-unionized worker.

Kibenge called on workers all over the regions of the North, East, West, South and Central to register to participate in the elections. He says allowing non-unionised workers will give more people a chance to participate in selecting workers representative.

Every Sub-county, town, and Municipality shall nominate 10 delegates, with at least three women to the district conference.

The district non-unionized workers conference then nominates 10 delegates with at least three women to the regional non-unionized workers’ conference for purpose of nominating the delegates for each region to the Electoral College for electing the workers representing in parliament.

The Registration of non-unionised workers at Sub County or town and Municipality levels will be conducted on Wednesday 25th November to 27th November.

Municipal, Division and sub-county conferences will be held on 4th December for the Electoral Commission to conduct elections of the non-unionized workers’ delegates.

Elections of the MPs will be held on January 17 and 18, 2021 according to the Electoral Commissions roadmap.

********

URN