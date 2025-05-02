Gender Ministry calls for greater protection of workers’ rights

Nakapiripirit, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has expressed concerns over continuous violations of workers’ rights by employers.

On Thursday, Uganda joined the rest of the world to commemorate International Labour Day to honour the workers’ contribution and advocate for fair labour practices. The national event was held in Nakaale grounds in Nakapiripirit district under the theme “Consolidating on the Gains of the Parish Development Model (PDM) for increased productivity and inclusive job creation”

The Labour Day celebration marks the appreciation of the invaluable contributions of workers to national development and serves to raise both national and international consciousness on the importance of promoting and protecting the rights of workers.

In Uganda, officials said, labour laws are essential for protecting workers’ rights and ensuring fair working conditions. The constitution supports the dignity of labour through the directive principles of state policy of labour (DPSPS), the officials said.

Several labour laws are in place including The employment amendment act, The national society security amendment act, the labour union act, the labour disputes( Arbitration and Settlement) Act, The workers Compensation Act, The pension Act, The public service standing order, The minimum wages advisory board and wages council Act 1957 among others. The above laws cover the rights to fair wages, job security, safety, health, working hours, social security benefits, gratuity, and maternity benefits.

Despite all these laws, a significant portion of the 56.7% labour force is engaged in informal and vulnerable employment, leading to limited job security and access to social protection.

Betty Amongi, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, observed that Amongi said that there is a lack of sufficient formal sector job opportunities, resulting in high rates of unemployment at 12.3% and underemployment, especially among the youth.

Amongi said that they have taken note of challenges faced by workers, such as casualisation of workers, where over 60 % of the workers are subjected to casual terms with no protection related to social security and poor wages.

Amongi noted that most of the employees are working without written contracts, which outline the terms and conditions of employment. She added that the workers are employed based on verbal contracts, which makes it difficult to help them when dispute arises between the worker and the employer.

Amongi reiterated that there is inadequate safety and a healthy environment at the workplace, and unfair termination of the work without following proper disciplinary procedures or a fair hearing.

She also observed that the workers are exploited with low payments that most cannot afford transport to work, occasionally walking, and lack basic accommodation.

She urged the local government to recruit more labour officers who are mandated to inspect the workplaces and enforce penalties.

Amongi noted that there is a need to reaffirm the collective commitment to advancing decent work, safeguarding the rights of all workers and fostering inclusive and sustainable employment opportunities across the country.

President Museveni, in his remarks, said that the government will take up serious on the issue of minimum wage seriously.

Museveni said that more discussions are already ongoing internally, and they plan to have a meeting in June for an engagement on possible significant reforms in Uganda’s Labour sector

“I had a discussion with workers yesterday at State House, Entebbe. We talked about the minimum wage, the tripartite arrangement, and the issue of casual labour,” he said.

Museveni reaffirmed his commitment to end casual Labour and all the employment agencies brokering between the workers and the employers for employment deals. He said the government is preparing to engage more deeply on key issues, including establishing a minimum wage, phasing out casual labour, and stricter regulation of employment agencies.

Museveni also warned foreign employers against importing workers from their countries to work in their companies in Uganda.

According to the UBOS report 2024, the workforce in the country is characterized by a predominantly young population with over 73 % under the age of 30 years. The working age group 14-64 comprises 25,155,922 individuals, representing 56.7% of the population, with more females, 13,872,948, than males, 11,282,974.

The report further explains that 39.0 per cent of employees are earning wages, 29.0% are self-employed, 24.5% are helpers in family businesses, 5.3 % own businesses employing themselves and others, and 1.7% are paid apprentices( trainees).

*****

URN