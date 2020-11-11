Gen. Tumukunde receives warm welcome in Kanungu

Kanungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent presidential candidate, Gen Henry Tumukunde received a warm reception from his supporters in Kanungu district.

Tumukunde traveled to Kanungu on Tuesday afternoon shortly after launching his manifesto in the main stadium of his home district of Rukungiri.

He entered Kanungu town in a procession comprising Boda boda riders and his supporters who accompanied him to Kanungu stadium where he addressed voters.

Prior to his arrival at Kanungu stadium, the former spy chief and security minister was first stopped by security operatives for a couple of minutes before he was allowed to proceed under tight security. In his speech to the voters, Tumukunde hailed the people of Kanungu for the warm reception, saying it was humbling.

“It is my pleasure that I have been welcomed in such a manner. I never expected this but this only explains the support you have for me. Thank you the people of Kanungu,” Gen. Tumukunde said.

He told the voters that the coming election is revolutionary, adding that If it is a boxing ring, the bell has already rung.

He explained that he has entered the ring on behalf of Ugandans trapped in misery and suffering, adding that he will not surrender until Ugandans are liberated.

“I have entered the struggle whether shinning or raining I will have to fight until we are liberated from the corrupt National Resistance Movement government that has benefited few people leaving many dying of poverty yet they are paying taxes on a daily basis,” Gen Tumukunde said.

In the manifesto, Gen Tumukunde promises to improve service delivery, changes in governance, health, human rights, water and electricity extension among other things.

He also promised to continue fighting poverty, infrastructure development and promotion of the tourism industry and rule of the law.

At around 4:30 pm, Gen. Tumukunde left for Kisoro district as his supporters chanted his name while others escorted him out of the district. Gen. Tumukunde is among the 11 presidential candidates vying for the country’s top office.

