Gen Tumukunde calls for united opposition to defeat Museveni

Kampala, Uganda| AFP | THE INDEPENDENT | General Henry Tumukunde has called for a united opposition to defeat President, Yoweri Museveni and end his 35 yearlong hold onto power. In his first public statement since his release from prison almost a fortnight ago, Tumukunde said all opposition political players must realize how limited a time they are left with to the 2021 elections.

“I would like to send a message to members of the opposition including those in the ruling party with alternative views that all we suffer can be ended through a united front to achieve change in this country. As we continue to fight this current pandemic, I wish to remind you that we are just six months away from the scheduled general election of 2021,” he said.

Adding that, “Therefore, it matters that all of us take special judicial notice that it is strictly a short time to objectively sort out the issues that stand before us especially the obstacles that deny us a leveled ground to contest and win these coming elections.”

Tumukunde was arrested on March 13 just over a week after he had declared his intentions to challenge his former boss and commander in chief in the 2021 elections. He was granted bail on May 11 after spending 59 days, on remand according to him in solitary confinement at Luzira Maximum prison. He said that during his confinement, he was continually denied access to his family, legal team, doctors, and advisors.

“I was essentially a prisoner of conscience, imprisoned because of my difference in political opinion with the establishment. It is not by coincidence that my arrest and subsequent imprisonment happened just eight days after my declaration to contest for the presidency of this nation,” Tumukunde said.

He explained that his imprisonment is a price he has to pay for offering himself for the leadership Uganda in an attempt to achieve true democracy, rule of law, economic transformation for all and a peaceful political transition.

“I extend an open invitation to all Ugandans to join in the struggle for this unprecedented peaceful change since independence. My lifelong belief has been in competition of ideas and tolerance of alternative views. The soul of my belief is shaped by the conviction that one must defeat his opponent with superior arguments and alternative policies not by abuse of law, coercion, suppression and oppression,” Tumukunde added.

He vowed that no amount of torment and repression will water down his resolve and momentum to push his struggle forward. “The 59 days I have spent in detention have only strengthened my resolve to changing the political future of our country. My commitment to the cause remains rock solid,” he said.

After his arrest, Tumukunde was charged with unlawfully possession of firearms and treason after appearing on local media where he reportedly invited Rwanda to topple President Museveni’s government. While appearing on NBS television, a fortnight ago, Museveni denied using a sledge hammer to deal with his opponents. He said he wouldn’t have a problem with anyone challenging him using peaceful means not arms like Tumukunde was trying to do.

The 2021 election scheduled for February hang in balance with the continued threat from the coronavirus. Speaking during the same interview, Museveni said it would be madness to hold them if the coronavirus was still ravaging the country.

URN