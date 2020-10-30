FUNRA begins repair of damaged Kabale-Kisoro road

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Roads Authority- UNRA has started repairing a section of the Kabale-Kisoro road in Hamurwa sub-county, Rubanda district. The section at Hakagyezi which measures half a kilometre caused a public uproar after the users accused UNRA of keeping a deaf ear about the huge potholes.

The section was not tarmacked by Solel Boneh International (SBI), an Israeli firm, which was contracted by the Government to tarmac the road between 2007 and 2012.

In 2010, the Ministry of Works said that UNRA will rehabilitate the section after every two years. However, since then nothing was done.

URN reporter visited the damaged road section on Thursday and found engineers carrying out repairs.

Allan Ssempebwa Kyobe, the UNRA Spokesperson says that initially, rehabilitation of the section was supposed to start next month. Ssempebwa, however, says that they revised and mobilized materials to start the repairs immediately.

Kabale-Kisoro road connects Uganda with the Democratic Republic of Congo through Bunagana border and Rwanda through Chanika border.

URN