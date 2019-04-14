Funding key for budding entrepreneurs – Prof Kwesiga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Executive Director of Uganda Industrial Research Institute Prof. Charles Kwesiga has told upcoming young entrepreneurs to be on the lookout for funding and other supporting opportunities to realize their dreams.

Speaking at the ‘Academia Meets Industry 2019 two-day convention’ held in Kampala on April 11, Kwesiga said that training, capital acquisition, branding and market seeking strategies are key to supporting growth of enterprises trading in different sectors.

However, he said that policy makers should redesign education curriculum and supporting legal and policy frameworks to connect with the changing economic and technological environment.

“We need to be more practical in how we train people…so we see how our people can make it,” he told the participants. He insisted: “Education, education, education and one that is relevant to the creation of industries is critical.”

He told participants to translate book knowledge into practical solutions. “There is hope. It can be done…just understand how to do it.”

The event was intended to enhance industry engagement in Science, Technology, Engineering and Innovation education and identify key issues on promoting best practice in the sector.

Over 400 young entrepreneurs attended the event that had exhibitors at a hotel in Bugoloobi, a Kampala suburb.