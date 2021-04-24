Wednesday , April 28 2021
Nrm Image

FULL LIST: President Museveni promotes 40 in UPDF

The Independent April 24, 2021 NEWS, The News Today 1 Comment

 

FILE PHOTO: Maj Gen Paul Loketch chats with then Brig Muhanga (right) in Somalia. Muhanga is now a Maj General

Bombo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Commander In Chief and President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni has promoted 40 senior officers of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

Seven Brigadiers have been promoted to the rank of  Major General, while 37 colonels are now Brigadiers.

On the list is Brig Kayanja Muhanga who coordinated security operations in Kampala during the just concluded elections.

Brig. Muhanga previously served as Commander of the UPDF contingent in Somalia and earlier, in 2014, led the UPDF operation in South Sudan that halted Riek Machar’s march on Juba and saved the regime of Salva Kiir.

FULL LIST BELOW

 

One comment

  1. Odongo Lawrence Quintu
    April 27, 2021 at 9:16 pm

    Thanks to mzee for promoting officers as a reward for their hard work.

    Reply

