Full list of Makerere University govt sponsored students

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Office of the Academic Registrar, Makerere University has released the Official admission lists for Government sponsored students for A ‘ Level Applicants for the Academic Year 2020/2021.

The courses listed are tenable at Makerere University and Makerere University Business School respectively. (See lists below)

Also released is the Public Universities Joint Admissions Board Cut Off Points for Government Admissions. The board releases fresh cut-off points every academic year for Academic Programmes under the Private Sponsorship Scheme.

The statement does not however state when the University will resume, as with other institutions, they were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mak Government Sponsorship Admission List 2020 2021 by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

MUBS Government Sponsorship Admission List 2020 2021 by The Independent Magazine on Scribd