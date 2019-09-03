FUFA clears Green Light stadium as Onduparaka`s FC home ground

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Federation of Uganda Football Association-FUFA has cleared Green Light stadium as the home ground of Onduparaka FC. This follows an inspection of the facility by the technical team from the federation.

In August this year, FUFA declined to clear Green Light stadium as the home ground of Onduparaka FC, citing lack of toilets in the dressing rooms. As a result, Onduparaka FC played its first Uganda Premier league match this season against Police FC at Luzira grounds.

However, the Federation has cleared the stadium to host premier league matches. In his September 03rd, 2019 letter, the Chief Executive Officer Uganda Premier league, Bernard Bainamani Bampire, says they have received green light to use the facility.

He says the inspection shows that the facility passed the minimum requirements set by FUFA for any club to host the Uganda premier league fixtures. Mark Lulua, the Media Officer Onduparaka FC has welcomed the decision, saying it is good news for the club.

According to Lulua, the club was bound to lose money in term of gate collection as well as local support because many of their fans find it costly to travel to Kampala to watch their games.

Lulua explains that on average the club collects between Shillings 20 Million and 25 Million during each game at the Green Light stadium.

