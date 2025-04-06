From Student to Film Star: Meet iKon rising star winner, Iradukunda Rebecca

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On March 29, 2025, at the Kampala Serena Hotel, Iradukunda Rebecca Hope, 19 years old took home the iKon Award Rising Star accolade for her debut performance in the TV series Crossroads.

Although Iradukunda is still pursuing her studies, she has passionately delved into acting—an art that is rapidly earning her a spotlight in the film industry.

As a young person, the model turned actress, has had a fascinating journey, from making decisions about her career path to receiving full support from her parents to pursue a future in the acting world.

We sat down with her to talk about her film journey, and here are the highlights from that conversation.

As a young girl still pursuing your studies, what inspired you to join the film industry?

Growing up, I was always fascinated by the world of storytelling and the magic of film. I spent hours watching movies, and analysing performances,

I have inevitably felt that I was born to perform for the camera. As I grew, my interest in filmmaking only deepened, and I decided to take the leap to pursue a career in the film industry.

Does acting interfere with your studies? How do you manage to balance both?

To be honest, I was supposed to join university last year (2024), but when I landed the main character role in the Crossroads series, I had to make a tough decision.

I knew that both – studies and acting required my full attention. But because I didn’t want to compromise on either of them, I decided to put my university plans on hold.

This has allowed me to focus solely on bringing out the best of me, and I’m glad I made that choice.

I am able to fully immerse myself in acting and deliver performances that I’m truly proud of.

Now that I have fully understood my character and managed my shooting schedule well, I plan to resume school later this year, and I am sure I will be able to balance the two without comprising the other.

How long have you been in the film industry?

I’m still relatively new. With almost a year of experience, the Crossroads TV series is my very first project.

I feel incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to work on such a meaningful and impactful film as my debut role.

It’s been an incredible learning experience, and I’m grateful for the chance to have grown and developed as an artist from the very beginning.

While receiving the award, you passionately attributed your win to your mother.

What role has she played in shaping your film career?

My mother has been my rock throughout my journey in the film industry. She’s been the biggest supporter.

Her love for me has encouraged me to pursue my dreams. She has believed in me even when she had no idea how it was going to turn out.

She’s also been a valuable source of guidance, offering advice and helping me navigate the turbulence of the industry.

While receiving the award, I was overwhelmed with emotion. Therefore, I attributed the win to her as a way of expressing my gratitude for everything she’s done for me. She’s my biggest motivation.

After this victory, what’s next for you in the film industry?

Now that I have been recognised, I’m more determined than ever to continue pushing myself and taking on new challenges. I’m looking to explore different genres and roles, as well as collaborating with other talented artists and filmmakers.

Since winning the award, what opportunities or benefits have come your way?

Winning the award has opened up many new opportunities for me. I’ve also been approached by brands and organizations interested in collaboration.

The award has also given me a platform to speak out on issues that I’m passionate about, and to inspire and empower young people who are interested in pursuing careers in the arts.

What advice would you give to parents and young people who aspire to join the film industry?

To parents, I would say that it’s very essential to support and encourage your children as they pursue their passions, even if it means taking risks and facing uncertainty. Your support is very crucial in the shaping of your child’s future.

To young people who aspire to join the film industry, put God first; stay focused; work hard, and be true to yourself and your art. Don’t be afraid to take risks and try new things.

Always remember why you started doing what you love!