From Kerala with love

A journey to a South Indian state and the contradictions in its egalitarian ideals

THE LAST WORD | ANDREW M. MWENDA | I had been battling continuous fatigue and exhaustion, largely mental and partly physical. A friend advised me to seek traditional Indian treatment. He chose ShinShiva, a treatment center in the southern Indian state of Kerala. ShinShiva is built like a resort on the shores of the Indian Ocean overlooking a beautiful beach. It is surrounded by trees and dense vegetation. Its residences overlook the giant ocean. Its paths, snaking from one block to another, are like walks of Aristotle’s school, the Peripatetic.

Away from work, friends, and my phone, I could seek healing in peace and quiet. I would do yoga which includes stretching the body and meditation; an exercise in mental control of your thoughts, to relax the mind and free it. I would also have daily body massages using different traditional oils, herbs and aromas on top of my regular habit of running. These were supplemented by a vegetarian diet and traditional medications.

In my free time, I would sit on the balcony of my apartment and watch the waves of this giant ocean bounce off the beaches, enjoying the sound of this natural struggle between land and sea. Then I would listen to the birds singing, feel the cool breeze of the wind, and watch trees bend to its unconscious will.

It was a sweet coincidence that I travelled with, among other books, Sylvia Tamale’s `Decolonization and Afro-Feminism’. It is a majestic piece of work written with passion and penetrating intellectual bite. The book is a call to all Africa to go back to our roots and stop aping what colonialists imposed upon us. And I was reading it at a treatment center where Indians have preserved their traditional medicine while ours was destroyed by colonialism calling it witchcraft.

I first heard of Kerala in 2000 while a graduate student at the University of London. Peter Evans, in his book, `Embedded Autonomy; States and Industrial Transformation’, presents Kerala in romantic fashion. He argues that while Kerala was not as successful at industrial transformation as South Korea and Taiwan had been, it was as successful as these industrial giants in welfare outcomes such as provision of healthcare and education.

Recently, I read a World Bank study titled `How to make Rajasthan Kerala’. Rajasthan is a state in northern India which, the paper showed, has high levels of teachers and medical workers absenteeism and poor delivery of basic services like water and electricity, issuing drivers’ licenses, collecting garbage, traffic policing etc. Of course, Rajasthan may never become Kerala because of its unique social dynamics but that is a debate for another day.

I run on the streets of Kampala and the biggest menace is car fumes. Running on the busy roads of Kerala, I could not smell any fumes. I noticed signs of “pollution testing centers” and asked what they were about. I was told cars have to be checked for carbon emissions every six months. This is different from Mumbai, a city in the same country, where car fumes are akin to Kampala.

Everywhere I went, even in the remotest villages, they have tarmac roads. The quality of housing across the entire state is decent. I could hardly find a house built out of mud and wattle. Practically every house is built out of permanent materials, has piped water and electricity. This was intriguing for a state with a per capita income of $3,300 – the same as Ghana. Even if we adjusted it to Purchasing Power Parity, Kerala remains fairly poor. Like in all of India, internet access is very cheap and of good speed. At only Shs 30,000, one gets unlimited internet access for a month.

Evans argues that Kerala’s decent levels of welfare are not a result of enlightened government but rather of high levels of social mobilisation. State action has been a result of the activism of large numbers of people at the grassroots with dedicated leaders willing to struggle. Kerala even has fair price shops and canteens run by the state where its residents buy food at subsidised prices based on their income. Public transport is by buses run by the state at cheap rates. The government also provides free lunch to pupils at schools. The state even builds homes for the poor. I could not find the kind of shacks for the poor that liter the slums of Mumbai.

More impressive are the trees everywhere. The entire state looks like one sprawling forest, every place covered in trees; including every private home and public building. I wondered whether this is culture or state action or both. Most countries at Kerala’s level of income would find it difficult to deliver the range of services it delivers to its people given their severe revenue constraints; only Rwanda can compete.

Kerala is a multi-religious state with 20% Christian, 34% Muslim and 44% Hindu. Yet there are no religious conflicts. The people there speak a common language and cooperate well in all spheres of social life. Politicians do not hide their poor performance behind appeals to identity. If there is a shortage of medicines at the public clinic or food prices are increased, the next day Keralans will be outside the district administrative hall protesting.

Kerala could be the only state in India where the communist party wins elections and runs government. The state government keeps alternating between the Congress and the Communists. But regardless of which party is in power, leaders there are under constant pressure from below to serve the common good. Yet many Keralans leave the state to work in the Middle East and elsewhere. My rich Indian friends always joke that Kerala’s enterprising citizens prosper elsewhere but in their home state because mass mobilisation for high wages chases businesses away.

Kerala may have achieved high levels of social welfare and avoided high income inequality (its Gini coefficient is 0.29) at the price of stifling business innovation and growth. This is a critical contradiction. One society, like the USA, can allow unrestrained free enterprise with low wages leading to the growth of tech giants like Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft etc. with their billionaires. The result would be to concentrate incomes at the top leaving very many people in big cities desperately poor and homeless.

Kerala’s social mobilisation ensures that such big business pay their workers well; so, innovative entrepreneurs go elsewhere. Nonetheless, its people live almost a similar standard of living and the society has limited social conflict. Which system is better? Perhaps there is no correct answer.

