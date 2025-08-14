From his grandfather’s light: I.K. Musaazi’s grandson forges a path of service for the youth

Nakaseke, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The name I.K. Musaazi is more than a name in Uganda; it is a monument to the struggle for independence. It evokes a legacy that has been etched into the nation’s history. For his grandson, also named I.K. Musaazi, this powerful lineage is not a shadow to hide in, but a torch to carry forward, illuminating a path for a new generation.

Born in Nakaseke and raised in Timuna Village, Musaazi is a true “son of the soil.” As a child, his active and curious nature made him a natural inquisitor, constantly asking why and persuading others to explain the world around him. His childhood was shaped not by books, but by the practical lessons of a hardworking community where every neighbor was considered family. He credits his time spent listening to the stories of village elders as a pivotal experience, where he first learned that leadership is about service, not power.

Musaazi’s family instilled in him three core values, which he calls the “3Rs”: Respect, Responsibility, and Resilience. Respect, for him, was universal, extending to everyone regardless of age or status. Responsibility was non-negotiable, with his parents teaching him the importance of hard work and seeing a task through to completion. Resilience, he says, came naturally from the realities of village life, where he learned to find inner strength and to “smile through struggles.”

It was through whispered stories around the fireplace at home that Musaazi first learned about his grandfather, the national hero Sir I.K. Musaazi. His father told him that his grandfather “didn’t just live, he stood,” a phrase that profoundly shaped his understanding of purpose. He learned that his grandfather organized Uganda’s first political party and believed that true leadership began by empowering people at the grassroots level. Instead of feeling pressure to “live up” to his name, Musaazi felt a deep sense of responsibility, as if a torch had been passed to him. He chose to walk in his grandfather’s light, not his shadow, and to shine it toward the needs of the current generation.

His educational journey took him from Wobulenzi Parents Primary School to Ssaku Secondary School, and then to university, where he pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology and Systems. He was driven by a deep interest in using technology to solve problems and create digital solutions, especially for youth development. This passion for service extended to his student life, where his leadership experience began in high school as Speaker of the Student Council and continued to various positions at the district and university levels, culminating in his role as Guild President.

As Guild President, he ran as an independent candidate, aiming to serve every student fairly and without party affiliations. He faced significant challenges, including a lack of institutional support and high expectations tied to his family’s legacy. He overcame these obstacles by building a grassroots movement based on “personal connection, honesty and clarity of my vision.” His leadership style was defined by three words: Inclusive, Purposeful, and Resilient.

He focused on “service not celebrity,” and his proudest achievement was his “diligent service” that successfully bridged the gap between students and the university administration.

Now, Musaazi is setting his sights on becoming the next Central Youth MP for 2026-2031, aiming to carry his grandfather’s legacy into modern politics. He sees the current landscape of Uganda as a new battlefield where he must fight for economic liberation and social justice for young people. He believes his grandfather’s values are not symbolic but “very practical,” and serve as the “fuel” behind his mission. Where his grandfather mobilized people through public meetings, Musaazi plans to use digital platforms and social media to empower young voices from the grassroots up. The ultimate goal, he says, remains the same: to build a self-reliant generation and to lead with the courage and integrity that defined his grandfather’s life. As he puts it, “I’m not here to wear his shoes, I’m here to walk in his footsteps and take the journey further for a new generation.”